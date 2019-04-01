Clear
Gold Cross no longer

Now it's Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

a new name...and a new look for a local ambulance service. but don't worry... they promise to still bring the same excellent care. gold cross to mayo-vo-1 gold cross to mayo-vo-3 gold cross ambulance will now be called mayo clinic ambulance. the name change will clarify that the ambulance service is provided by mayo clinic for patients and communities.xxx gold cross to mayo-sot-1 gold cross to mayo-sot-2 mayo clinic ambulance is going to be using the same dedicated professional high quality staff that we've used under the name of gold cross that won't change there are 70 ambulances serving communities across parts of minnesota and wisconsin. / uber setup-vo-3 family - friends - and a college community
