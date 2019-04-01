Speech to Text for United leaves privatized system

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

4- hundred thousand medicaid users will be switching their healthcare once again after united healthcare announced it will be pulling out of iowa's medicaid system. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to a man covered by united healthcare and has a look at how the move could change his life.xxx on the scene brian mpkg-llmpkg-1 united pulls out-llmpkg-8 i came up here because in wyoming there's it's hard to get healthcare jezze martinez is among the four hundred thousand worried his medication won't be covered as he switches from united healthcare to either iowa total health or amerigroup. united pulls out-llmpkg-3 i take meds for ptsd and i'm also a recovering addict so being on my meds is very beneficial and without that i could risk a lot. united pulls out-llmpkg-9 the community health center of mason city estimates one in four of its patients uses united healthcare. renae kruckenberg, the chief executive of the healthcare facility, says children with special needs are particularly vulnerable as a result of the changes. united pulls out-llmpkg-5 if people are looking at providers specialty providers that they see they're not going to be able to know if i have a total care is participating insurance carrier right now because i was right now they don't have that out there of all the places that they are contracted united pulls out-llmpkg-10 krucken berg says letters will likely go out to all united healthcare patients. martinez and his fellow patients will have 90 days to change providers. martinez just hopes the process can go smoothely. getting my united healthcare was easy but the next process i don't know how that's going to be united pulls out-llmpkg-7 those changes were going to affect until july 1 of this year so the community health center of mason city says they're going to have their financial advisors helping anybody out in the community make that change to that new insurance company in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. the community health center of mason city has already started negotiations with iowa total care hoping to make this a smooth transition. / donate life-vo-3 today