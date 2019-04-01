Clear
Raising money for clean drinking water for Sudan

Local students are collecting pennies for the cause.

local students are stepping up to raise money for people half-way around the world. clean water money-vo-1 clean water money-vo-3 fifth and sixth graders at i-j holton intermediate school in austin are parterning up with an organization called "h-2-o for life." they're raising moneyt to provide clean drinking water for a village in south sudan. the kids came up with the idea after hearing a story about a man that survived sudans civil war.xxx clean water money-sot-1 clean water money-sot-2 "they have to walk a long time to get their water while we can walk a few steps to get water out of the drinking fountain and i feel like that's a really big problem. so thats why we are raising money becasuse we feel like we are so fortunate where they have to walk miles and miles. the fundraising is being done through a "penny war." classes are competing against each other to see who can collect the most pennies. they're hoping to raise one- thousand dollars.
