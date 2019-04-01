Clear
House damaged in fire

It happened Monday morning in Rochester.

is badly damaged...after a fire. roch house fire mon-vo-1 roch house fire mon-vo-3 here's a look at the scene a little after ten o'clock this morning at 43-0-9 manorview drive. firefighters say the flames started around the front door...and got all the way up into the attic. the one woman who was inside was able to get out safely. but those who live here are now without a home.xxx roch house fire mon-sot-1 roch house fire mon-sot-2 at this time it is they're not going to be able to occupied at this time. it's hard to know the full extent but there's a lot of smoke damage throughout the house as well as water damage. the cause of the fire is under investigation. / struggle to staff-intro-2
