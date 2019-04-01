Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

deadly uber mistake

deadly uber mistake

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 12:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 12:47 PM
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

Speech to Text for deadly uber mistake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of us have made led to the killing of a south carolina college student. she got in the wrong car, apparently mistaking it for the uber ride she had called. marc liverman explains what happened next from new york. candles glowed sunday night at a vigil in columbia, south carolina to honor 21 year old samantha josephson. sot: (no name available) "she truly was the love of my life." sot: (no name available) "she had a personality and a presence that lit up the room every time she entered and everyone was automatically happier." track 2: this was the last time the university of south carolina senior was seen early friday morning after a night out with friends. police say she got into the wrong car when she called for an uber. hunters found her body later that day more than 65 miles away in a remote wooded area. early saturday morning, police pulled over 24 year old nathaniel rowland after spotting him driving the same model car samantha got in..... in the same area. after a brief foot chase, he was arrested. (graphic) inside the vehicle, officers say they found lots of evidence&..win dow cleaner, bleach, and the victim's cell phone. sot: (chief william holbrook/colu mbia police dept.) "further examination determined that there was what appeared to be blood present in the car." track 3: and they quickly learned why she was not able to get free. arrest
Mason City
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

deadly uber mistake

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

My Money - Getting kids involved with money

Image

Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain

Image

30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa

Image

Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Community Events