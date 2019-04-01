Speech to Text for deadly uber mistake

of us have made led to the killing of a south carolina college student. she got in the wrong car, apparently mistaking it for the uber ride she had called. marc liverman explains what happened next from new york. candles glowed sunday night at a vigil in columbia, south carolina to honor 21 year old samantha josephson. sot: (no name available) "she truly was the love of my life." sot: (no name available) "she had a personality and a presence that lit up the room every time she entered and everyone was automatically happier." track 2: this was the last time the university of south carolina senior was seen early friday morning after a night out with friends. police say she got into the wrong car when she called for an uber. hunters found her body later that day more than 65 miles away in a remote wooded area. early saturday morning, police pulled over 24 year old nathaniel rowland after spotting him driving the same model car samantha got in..... in the same area. after a brief foot chase, he was arrested. (graphic) inside the vehicle, officers say they found lots of evidence&..win dow cleaner, bleach, and the victim's cell phone. sot: (chief william holbrook/colu mbia police dept.) "further examination determined that there was what appeared to be blood present in the car." track 3: and they quickly learned why she was not able to get free. arrest