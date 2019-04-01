Home
My Money - Getting kids involved with money
Want to get your kids involved in finances? Here are some ideas.
Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 8:38 AM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 8:38 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Few Clouds
40°
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37°
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39°
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
39°
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
Most Popular Stories
A college student got into a car she thought was her Uber, police say. She ended up dead in a rural field
Sheriff: Man who led authorities on high-speed chase in Worth County turns himself in
Iowa man arrested in slayings of 2 people in Nebraska
Police: 88-year-old SE Minnesota woman who went missing last week found deceased
Dancing for the Dream a success 'because of the generosity of North Iowa'
Biden defends his behavior with women
Iowa meth dealer to spend decades in prison
Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday
Mason City man charged for allegedly spitting in officer's face
Authorities ID 39-year-old Rochester man who died in police custody
Latest Video
My Money - Getting kids involved with money
Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain
30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa
Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday
North Iowa Bulls homecoming
Clearing the ice
Parking fee changes in Rochester
Representatives meet with constituents.
North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans
Roosters Base Ball Club hosts 1860 Spring Training event
