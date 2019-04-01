Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain
Dealing with digital eye strain.
Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
36°
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
36°
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
37°
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36°
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
34°
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
A college student got into a car she thought was her Uber, police say. She ended up dead in a rural field
Sheriff: Man who led authorities on high-speed chase in Worth County turns himself in
Police: 88-year-old SE Minnesota woman who went missing last week found deceased
Iowa man arrested in slayings of 2 people in Nebraska
Dancing for the Dream a success 'because of the generosity of North Iowa'
Biden defends his behavior with women
Iowa meth dealer to spend decades in prison
Mason City man charged for allegedly spitting in officer's face
Authorities ID 39-year-old Rochester man who died in police custody
Warren, Klobuchar agree on breaking up Big Ag in Iowa stop
Latest Video
Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain
30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa
Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday
North Iowa Bulls homecoming
Clearing the ice
Parking fee changes in Rochester
Representatives meet with constituents.
North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans
Roosters Base Ball Club hosts 1860 Spring Training event
Earth Hour
Community Events