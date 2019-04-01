Speech to Text for Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( with the exception of just a few breaks in the clouds this morning with sun peaking through, expect more clouds than sun on a slightly warmer monday where highs will return to the upper 40's and lower 50's. winds will be a bit breezy at times from the west, making it feel a little cooler at times. it's no april fools' joke: we are tracking a wintry mix tonight that will affect a large majority of the area from roughly 7pm to 6am tuesday. low temperatures will fall to the lower to mid 30's tonight allowing for some minor accumulations of less than an inch. still, with the possibility of refreezing and snow, watch for slick conditions for the tuesday morning commute. any snow that sicks will not last long as sun returns for tuesday and highs will get to near 50. we will see a few isolated rain showers for tuesday afternoon. the midáweek system is pushing south and we will stay mostly dry for wednesday and thursday with highs in the upper 40's. friday will start a very