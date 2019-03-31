Speech to Text for Clearing the ice

the end of the winter season also means the end of hockey season. just like spring is melting the ice from winter... we're catching up with the guys getting rid of the ice at the home of the north iowa bulls. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx after an untimely end to the bulls season last night á it's time for the ice here at the north iowa events center arena to be scraped off for the season. the zamboni machine is off to do it's work... shaving off the ice and markings from hockey. scott lloyd's been a zamboni driver for over 30 years. nothing excites him more than when he's able to be on the ice á and crowds are cheering him on. "it's just hockey. i love driving the zamboni for one thing." but when it comes to clearing the ice at the end of the season... which can take about a week... it's bittersweet. "it's a sad day when we're doing this, taking the ice out, and then pulling the dirt." his dad john is not only the coach of mason city youth hockey... he's also the arena manager when they're in charge for the season. he says the process to remove the ice is more than just scraping and loading it outside. "once we get it shaved down so far, then we let it melt and push the ice out with a skid loader, but we also have to take the logos out of the ice." and with the construction of the new arena downtown underway... they say that this might be one of the last times to drive the zamboni here at the north iowa events center. but no matter where á scott will still enjoy driving the fabled machine. "it'll feel great. i'll be excited. it'll be different zamboniing, but it'll be exciting." the north iowa