Parking fee changes in Rochester

to want to be aware of this á changes in parking fees start tomorrow. kimt news three's annalisa pardo breaks it all down for us, and tells us what people are saying about the new parking prices.xxx you're going to want to keep an extra eye on the clock when parking downtown in rochester. stick shift starting april first á the price for staying at an expired meter is going up three dollars, from 17 to 20. a not so welcome change for resident safa aiyana mahina. that sucks with some meters only for 30 or 90 minutes, she already avoids them, and says high citation fees will only deter her more. it really just limits how often i want to go downtown because i have to think about parking. it just limits me to weekends mostly. the hike in prices isn't just coming to the meters, but also to neighborhood parking. paul jahns (janes) has to pay for a residential parking permit. i mean what other choice do you got. either pay it or don't have it. applications for residential permits are going up from 5 to six dollars. and the annual fee for a permit itself is going up from twenty to twentyáfive dollars. i think it's kind of a shame that you have to pay to park outside of your own home, but i guess you have to do what you have to do. but they haven't a price increase in a while, i can understand it. everything you get accustomed to. rochester city council decided to up the fees in late last year./// a trial is