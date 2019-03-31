Speech to Text for Representatives meet with constituents.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to learn more./// people in rochester are talking with their representative s about what they'd like to see get through the legislature this session. about 70 people came to an event hosted by the interfaith action group, isaiah (iázayáah). the organization invited all state representative s to speak with consituents... but today only repsentatvie duane sauke (sock) and state senator dave senjem were there. citizens shared their stories with the politicians... asking them to support different issues like paid family and medical leave and protecting minnácare. event organizers want people to know their stories can have an impact.xxx if people could leave with one thing from this conversation, i would hope that it would be hope. that they, feel like maybe politics can work for them and their families and that maybe they can impact something meaningful in their lives. this meeting in rochester is just one of about 60 meetings across minnesota where people of