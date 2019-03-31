Clear
North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

A tough loss to the Bulls last night in the Fraser Cup Playoffs, the team received cheers during their return home.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

3 to nothing, they're on it was a tough 3 to 1 loss for the north iowa bulls to stomach last night after falling to the texas brahmas 3 to 1 áá one win away from the fraser cup finals. however á bulls players were greeted by fans this afternoon at the barná thanking the team for a great season. brigett (bridget) mitchell... is called grandma by the fans and players á and even by other teams. she and brandon douglas are die hard fans á and no matter what happens á they're sticking by their team.xxx "the boys were fabulous. never met anybody all over the country as anybody as nice and as polite and as helpful as the boys that have been here from the first year all the way up to now." the bulls finish the season with a 32á12á3 record. they
