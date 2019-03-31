Speech to Text for Roosters Base Ball Club hosts 1860 Spring Training event

it's a sport that traces its roots more than one hundred years ago, kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us and zach you took a time machine back back back to the 1800's for some baseball. xxx that's right calyn we're taking you all the way back to 1860 for america's pastime. baseball is a sport that has been around for quite some time but it wasn't always played the same way as it is now. trust me, these guys love the history of the sport. although the major league baseball season is officially underway, some are still in spring training. the rooster baseball club held their 1860 vintage baseball spring training event at the rctc bubble on sunday with nine different teams taking the field. donned with authentic uniforms during the sports early years, each batter took to the plate (nat sound) playing baseball a bit differently than what is played today. "there are a few major differences this game of baseball and the one you see on tv every single day. namely the ball is a little different and you don't need one of these. unlike today's game, a catch off a single bounce is an out, and the bats are a little different. corky gaskell is the captain of the rooster baseball club in rochester and organized the event. he said the basis of it was to get the teams ready for the upcomming season. "the idea here is to get our version of spring training. we don't have a place to go to in florida or arizona like the other teams and really can't afford it so we rent the dome and i've got nine of the 13 teams in southeast minnesota represented here today just to come and loosen up, stretch out a little bit and dust some of the winter cob webs off." so why go back nearly 160 years ago? when there were no gloves and the ball was thrown underhanded. "1860 really gives us the most differences in the game that we can explain to people and educate because that's our goal. it isn't just to be out here playing baseball, we want to teach each people about the game. as per tradition, reporters are able to get an at bat. (nat pop) it wasn't a home run, but it will do. the best part for corky? seeing everyone having fun. "seeing the smiles on their faces and we've had a long winter in southeastern minnesota and