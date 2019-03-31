Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Earth Hour

It's an effort to fight climate change by conserving energy.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 3:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Earth Hour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fatalities every major cities all over the world are taking part in the world's largest movement to fight climate change. and tonight... rochester is a part of the effort. the event is called "earth hour." for one hour... the city of rochester will turn off the city hall dome lights in solidarity with legendary places like the empire state building and the golden gate bridge. resident zoey jantsan á and world wildlife fund ambassador á is helping lead the city's efforts. this environmental enthusiast explains why our city needs to do their part to "go green."xxx "selfishly so that we can enjoy our nature, we can enjoy our own habitat and we can enjoy our city. but globally on the macroá scale so that we can have sustainability so this place and this earth and this community can sustain for years to come." more than 75 cities in the
Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking cool air for the weekend and a few mix chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Earth Hour

Image

New Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Saturday morning listening post

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Lourdes' Kesler wins coach of the year award

Image

Highlights: Waldorf baseball knocks off Dakota State

Image

North Iowa falls to Texas; season ends one game short of Fraser Cup Finals

Image

Tracking A Cooler Weekend

Image

Being an honorary Globetrotter

Community Events