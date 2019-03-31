Speech to Text for Earth Hour

fatalities every major cities all over the world are taking part in the world's largest movement to fight climate change. and tonight... rochester is a part of the effort. the event is called "earth hour." for one hour... the city of rochester will turn off the city hall dome lights in solidarity with legendary places like the empire state building and the golden gate bridge. resident zoey jantsan á and world wildlife fund ambassador á is helping lead the city's efforts. this environmental enthusiast explains why our city needs to do their part to "go green."xxx "selfishly so that we can enjoy our nature, we can enjoy our own habitat and we can enjoy our city. but globally on the macroá scale so that we can have sustainability so this place and this earth and this community can sustain for years to come." more than 75 cities in the