growing exponentially. over the next 25 years á the city of rochester will be home to 55á thousand more people... 50áthousand more jobs... and 24á thousand housing units. but with growth... comes change. one of the newest additions to downtown is the new hilton hotel. kimt news three's isabella basco is finding out residents' thoughts about luxury real estate developments coming to the city. isabella á what did you hear today?xxx calyn á construction is complete on the new hilton hotel in downtown rochester... located on the corner of south broadway avenue and east center street. while the rochester area chamber of commerce says luxury hotels and developments like these will bring more opportunities to people... residents i spoke with are not so excited about how it will impact their rent and property taxes.xxx rochester residents are no strangers to growth. even after being born and raised here... nancy thinks watching the med city expand is extraordinary. "living here it was a small town. now it's a big city." rochester is already the thirdálargest city in minnesota... so another addition to the downtown area can be exciting. "i can hardly wait to go to the new restaurant at hilton and to have people come and stay at hotels. i think the growth is great." but for some á it's cause for concern. some worry all of the new amenities could impact those who don't have as much money to fork over for rent. "well, i just look at all the new apartments that are going up all around the city and they all look like they are more higháend. we're gonna need more workers that don't need lowá end but they need medium. so somebody needs to do that." the rochester area chamber of commerce is trying to calm those worries... by saying new developments like the hilton hotel will bring more positives than negatives. "rising property values is a concern but it is a good thing too. but with this kind of construction comes a lot of new jobs, new opportunity for many many new people and i think exciting growth." still á some struggle to make ends meet. "the way right now it is... it's going up no matter what." while others are just taking it in stride. "not terrible. it's not like cheap. but it's not also like i'm living paycheck to paycheck so it's manageable." as the city continues to change... its residents seem to be making their way in the evolving community./// this is definitely a story we will continue to follow. as for the hilton hotel... it will have 264 rooms. next to it is the brand new parking ramp... that will have 90 spaces reserved for hotel guests. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// the new hilton hotel is set to welcome their first guests on april