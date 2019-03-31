Clear
Saturday morning listening post

Saturday morning legislative listening post

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 11:24 PM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

mason city residents are having their voices be heard at a legislative listening post this morning. senator amanda ragan and state representative sharon steckman gave an update on bills and issues being discussed in des moines. that includes the news of united healthcare pulling out of the state's medicaid program... medical cannabis... and education investment. in addition á some audience members asked about the status on the bottle bill and a proposal to change the state's judicial nomination process. coni samsel was in attendance at today's post á and feels there is more talk than action during this legislative year.
Tracking cool air for the weekend and a few mix chances.
