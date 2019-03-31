Speech to Text for Dancing for the Dream

you may have heard of "dancing with the stars"... but now get ready for a local twist. an annual event called "dancing for the dream" is helping north iowans with disabilities. kimt news 3's alex jirgens shows us how.xxx it's an evening of socializing... food... and of course á dancing. the 11th annual 'dancing for the dream' benefits services at the north iowa vocational center. brenda and terry wisner (wisener) are dancing to raise money for the organization that helps find jobs and services for those with disabilities in north iowa. "when i'm at hyá vee i've seen some of them, and i think it's great, i think it's wonderful for them to work." terry himself has some family history tied to dancing at the surf ballroom. "my folks, bless their hearts since they're gone now, but they spent almost every saturday night coming to the surf for over 50 years. i have a picture of them here in the 40s and when they came back in the 90s." and now á they're one of several couples dancing to raise money for a great reason. "someone wants to work, they want to make a difference and have a chance to make an occupational difference. not to get a freebie, but actually do some work and get trained, and this is a great opportunity to do that." niváic director sherry becker says the fundraiser came from a unique idea. "our fund development officer came up with the idea. dancing with the stars had really taken off, so this is our version of dancing with the stars." last year's fundraiser brought in over 70 thousand dollars... and becker says their services rely on donations from people in north iowa. "we don't turn people away. when they come to us for support, even if they don't have the traditional types of funding, we try to help them work. we help them be successful. we're really proud of that, and that's because of the generosity of north iowa." we just found out terry and brenda wisener ended up winning the competition. the north iowa vocational center celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. after teaming up with the north iowa transition center... the two will combine as '43 north iowa'... as a way combine their services./// in a movement