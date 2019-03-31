Clear
Lourdes' Kesler wins coach of the year award

The longtime Lourdes head man has won four state championships as head coach.

to right field and lourdes head football coach mike kesler has another honor in his name, he was named the minnesota football coaches association state 2018 coach of the year. this comes after finishing last season undefeated leading the eagles to their third state championship in five years, the team won every single game by double digits. he has guided lourdes to four state titles since taking over the reigns as head coach
