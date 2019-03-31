Speech to Text for Highlights: Waldorf baseball knocks off Dakota State

win away from the and the waldorf warriors hosting dakota state in a cold one this afternoon. top of the first á samuel drummond grounds one down the first base line allowing chris burke to round third and score while drummond reached second on a fielding error. top of the third á marcos alvarez pokes one to center for rbi double. move to the sixth á garrett gillen at bat and it's a wild pitch allowing joey ponder to come home followed by dusty rogers putting one over the fence for a two rábái homer. and that's enough to give waldorf the win at home á