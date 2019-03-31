Clear
North Iowa falls to Texas; season ends one game short of Fraser Cup Finals

The Bulls finished up their season on Saturday night.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

is we're not done yet."> it's been quite the year for the north iowa bulls this season. they kept their season going last night after defeating the helena big horns. a trip to the fraser cup final was on the line tonight as the team faced the texas brahmas. first period texas is leading the charge but the shot is saved by dysen skinner and the cowbells were in full force. no goals in the first but in the second the bramas strike, michael redmon breaks through and they hold a 1 to 0 lead. they would add two more goals to close out with a 3 to 1 win, ending the bulls
