Speech to Text for Tracking A Cooler Weekend

brandon wx the clouds eventually cleared out today but with a blustery northwest wind it felt a little more like fall today with cool 30's and not very pleasant outdoor weather. skies remain clear tonight allowing lows to fall to near 20 degrees so be sure to bundle up for any late night plans tonight. clouds will increase sunday and lead to a small chance for a few flakes or sprinkles in the late evening for southern minnesota but will have no impacts. we will warm back up for monday as we return to the upper 40's despite a lack of sunshine. we will have a bit of a rain and snow chance for monday night leading to what could be some slick conditions for tuesday morning with lows in the lower 30's. however, tuesday is looking wonderful with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid 50's. rain showers return for wednesday through thursday with temperatures taking a step back into the middle 40's. tapering off this system will be a wintry mix into friday morning. great news arrives for saturday with the return of 60's although we will have some rain chances. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. sunday: increasing clouds/spotty wintry mix chance in evening. highs: near 40. winds: west becoming southwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday night: thanks brandon.///