Speech to Text for Being an honorary Globetrotter

harlem globetrotters . the self proclaimed world's best basketball team came to rochester friday night and entertained thousands of fans across the med city. seven year old jon janssen was no different. jon is the son of fillmore central assistant football coach aaron janssen. he was a little camera shy, but decked out in the red, white and blue, he was ready to get out on the court. "i'm really excited, very happy." although his dad was at a football clinic that night, jon's mom marit was there to watch her son have the time of his life. an honorary junior globetrotter, he got sit with the team himself. the timing couldn't have been more perfect. "our good friend beth ann broadwater put his name into a contest and he was drawn as a junior globetrotter and it worked out great because it's his seventh birthday so it was just perfect." celebrating with some friends on his big day, jon couldn't help but cheer with every globetrotter basket... laugh with every trademark shenaningin... or just have a good time..... the