Speech to Text for Little boy lives the courtside dream

they dunk and driblle their way across america... and tonight á they're in rochester. earlier this week i put a call in to the harlem globetrotters á hoping to make a very sick little boy's wishes come true. and just hours ago á that dream á became reality... it's a story you'll only see here.xxx <"i'm really excited for the game." this is 10áyeará old carter. a basketball fanatic... with some sweet kicks á and dance moves. (nat) tonight was all about him. "this is going to create so many memories for him to talk about, especially when he is going through the storm he will have so many things to talk about. that excites us more than anything." while carter looks calm, cool and collected ... he's battling a deadly disease. "he is at stage four á at the end of his kidney disease and he needs a transplant." tonight, though, the seriousness of his illness á is out of mind for the family of four. after all, carter is meeting the harlem globetrotters . (nat of the ball spin) "we're á just to have a good time. this is just a break for our family we haven't done anything like this for a while." in a flash á it's time for the big game... (nat of team running out!) carter's sitting courtside á on the harlem globetrotters bench... (nat) and tonightááá within the next few weeks carter is expected to be listed as (active on the organ transplant list. we plan to keep you up to date on his medical journey. as for the globetrotters á if you missed tonights show á you can catch them at mason city high school á the