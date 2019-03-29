Clear
BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

eightánil. and the north iowa bulls taking on the helena bighorns. first period á bulls strike first á nick johnson finds the back of the net off the assist from evan junker. skip ahead to the second á bulls with the power play á peter verstegen chips this one in off the assist from carter wagner and jimmy mcdermott. lastly á jarod blackowiak darts the puck in for another north iowa goal... and the north iowa bulls head to the semis with an
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
