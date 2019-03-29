Clear
Staying safe on your bicycle this spring

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

well it's warming up and people are moving around a bit more... even pulling the bicycle out of their garage. but there are dangers that can come with that type of transportatio n. kimt news 3's isabella basco is digging into how to stay safe while out for a spin and joins us live now á isabella? george ... the minnesota department of public safety reports about 7 bikers are killed each year by colliding with vehicles. here at cooke park... i met one cyclist who worries about his safety every day while out for a spin. xxx <nats > when manuel payan climbs aboard his bike to ride the streets of rochester... he's aware of the danger... but this john marshall junior has no other way to travel. "i don't have a drivers license and this is the only way i know how to get from a to b." the trepidation he feels is all too real. "i'm watching out for everyone. i'm scared i'm going to get hit. i'm only a kid." payan recalls at least one motorist getting far too close for comfort. "i actually had to tap my foot on someone's fender before just so i wouldn't get hit all the way." but this adventurous cyclist concedes, he could do more to protect himself. "i don't have reflectors on my bike and i know that's technically a crime to ride without those but whenever i do, i'm twice as safe." matt hawkins á the owner of rochester cycling... says the key to cyclist safety is to be visible. "you want to always be riding defensively in case someone doesn't see you you're not putting yourself in harm's way." if hawkins were face to face with payan, he'd likely tell him to put on some reflective gear. "i know i'm wearing the exact opposite, i'm going against every rule that i'm saying here but pop out when you are riding your bike." while every parent would surely like payan to put a helmet onáááá this adventurous payan is still working on getting his drivers license... so hopefully... he can find other ways to navigate around town soon. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thanks isabella. the minnesota department of public safety reports pedestrians and cyclists comprise nearly 12 percent of all traffic fatalities every year./// 9 different destination medical center projects
