Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hey zach á it wasn't too bad but it did get a little cold as the night went on á but the teams weren't complaining as they finally got a game in outdoors. clear lake taking on hamptoná dumontácal in the season opener. we pick the action in the first half á sam badger draws out the keeper giving him an open look at the net. then skip to the second half á cameron dugan with the assist to hunter nielsen who places it right over the goalies shoulder. lastly á david guetzlaff places this one past the keeper and off the leg of a defender for another lions goal. clear lake opens the season with a shutout win
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Image

Staying safe on your bicycle this spring

Image

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Image

Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

Image

Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

Image

CICS Center Opens

Image

Fishing Good for Business

Image

Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

Image

Coffee shop teams up with church

Image

Welding simulator helps students learn trade skills

Community Events