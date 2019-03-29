Speech to Text for CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

hey zach á it wasn't too bad but it did get a little cold as the night went on á but the teams weren't complaining as they finally got a game in outdoors. clear lake taking on hamptoná dumontácal in the season opener. we pick the action in the first half á sam badger draws out the keeper giving him an open look at the net. then skip to the second half á cameron dugan with the assist to hunter nielsen who places it right over the goalies shoulder. lastly á david guetzlaff places this one past the keeper and off the leg of a defender for another lions goal. clear lake opens the season with a shutout win