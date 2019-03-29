Clear
Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

Just one week away from the Final Four, the court is ready.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 9:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

spectacles in all of sports. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland was in minneapolis today for the unveiling of the final four court. xxx "it's a spectacle that attracts fans from across the entire country but today at us bank stadium, it's all about making sure the floor is in tip top condition." every nail... and every board, the court goes together like a puzzle to make sure the final product looks good to go. a crew of ten from conor sports, the official court manufacturer of the ncaa tournament plus crew from u.s. bank stadium are tasked with putting the floor together. using northern hard maple timber, it takes about 2 to 3 hours to assemble the court. brian klein of connor sports said it's special to see the end result. "for us it's finally having it come together and seeing the beautiful colors and the logos really coming to life, it's super special for us. it's amazing that an idea can take form in a physical way like this." "with the court just about done, all that's left to and while some basketball
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

