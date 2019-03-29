Speech to Text for Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

have you ever wondered how maple syrup gets from minnesota maple trees to your kitchen table? kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox was curious... and spent the day at the jayác hormel nature center where students learned the process of making the pure, sweet treat. xxx reporter: i'm here at the hormel nature center where these buckets are dripping sweet water... that will be boiled down to maple syrup so we can put them on our panakes. vo:today area elementary students learned the long process of making maple syrup. it takes 40 gallons of sap to get one gallon of syrup. so it's a lot of effort a lot of work. vo:from excracting sap to pouring the sweet goo into an evaporator... it's no easy task to make syrup. nat: pouring water in a bucket. vo:what do they do with all the maple syrup? well they sell it. kelly bahl (ball) works at the nature center and says the proceeds from selling syrup fund the center's electronicá newsletter... she believes syrup sweetens the local economy. sot: it's an opportunity to have maple syrup because the ones you get in the store like aunt jemima or whatever is flavored cornsyrup not only is it local it taste miles better. vo: students learned patience is another ingredient needed for making syrup. you're going to be running and you might get tired and you might get tired of running and you might have a heavy bucket and then you pour it in there in the summer time the nature center also sells honey... and those proceeds will also be used in the publication of the eá