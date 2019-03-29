Speech to Text for Fishing Good for Business

oldest tackle shops in town. perhaps the place has thrived because of the crackerjack craftsman who has been making custom rods here for more than thirty years. xxx 98 year old mel dickie is all about fishing. sot: "the hobby turned into a rod building shop." for decades, dickie's custom rods have been coveted by anglers across the globe. "probably made hundreds." and business is good. according to the dánár, in the land of 10,000 lakes fishing contributes $2.4 billion to the state's economy each year. making rods may be fun, but for this rodman, mentoring is more fun. " personally i have enjoyed teaching other people to make their own." and one day jeff minske walked into his shop. "and i said will you teach me how to make a rod." minske loved the experience so much that this student quickly became a dickie protege . nats: putting string on the rod nats: it takes the duo roughly 6 days to make one of their custom rods... which will set you back $175 dollars. in minnesota anglers can snag everything from smallmouth bass to northern pikeáá á but it is the walleye that remains the most sought after fish here. live at a rochester fishing hole, maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. and we're about 6 weeks away from the minnesota governor's fishing opener. this year's event will be held in the albert lea lakes area on may 9th to the 11th. a lot of activities will be happening across the area including tours and a golf tournament./// a