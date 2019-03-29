Speech to Text for Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

looking? xxx sunshine punched through the cloud base across southern minnesota this afternoon, with clouds remaining heavily dominant across north iowa. we'll continue to see the clouds thinning out coming into the evening and we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies across the entire area tonight. lows will be falling back below freezing to kick off the weekend thanks to yet another incoming cold front from the north. this will intensify northern winds and keep us much cooler through saturday. plan for highs in the upper 30s with winds gusting near 30 to 35 mph. it'll feel very chilly compared to our previous week. we start to warm for sunday with middle 40's for highs along with mostly sunny skies. a few more clouds will join up for monday as we continue to see a warm up to the upper 40s and lower 50s. there remains a small chance for a few spotty showers monday night as clouds increase. tuesday will welcome back the 50s for all of us with sunny skies leading into a party sunny wednesday with yet another chance for scattered showers. tonight: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: upper 20s. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. saturday: gradual am clearing/mostl y sunny/breezy. highs: upper 30s. winds: north at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 30 to 35 mph. saturday night: mostly clear/breezy. lows: low 20s. we're just over a week away from one of the biggest