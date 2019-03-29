Speech to Text for Coffee shop teams up with church

shop with roots in north iowa is now helping a local lutheran church further its outreach mission. cabin coffee outreach efforts-vo-1 lowerthird2line:cabin coffee operating out of church clear lake, ia cabin coffee's clear lake location is closed for two weeks due to some remodeling. however - a temporary location has been set up at the dock building per an agreement with the zion lutheran church. lead pastor doctor patrick hall says the money raised will go toward helping rural churches in north iowa by paying for equipment needed for training as well as video- based sermons.xxx cabin coffee outreach efforts-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dr. patrick hall lead pastor, zion lutheran church "it costs between 40-60 thousand to have a pastor, but some of these smaller rural churches can't afford it, so we're going to help them." cabin coffee will only be accepting cash at the dock. the store will be open from 7 a-m to 10 a-m monday through saturday until the business reopens at its clear lake location in april. /