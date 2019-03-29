Clear
Welding simulator helps students learn trade skills

With a need for new welders in the workforce, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is applauding the move.

is garnering gubernatorial recognition for the purchase of a really cool new toy. last semester - central springs high school received a 25 thousand dollar grant from monsanto to go towards the purchase of a virtual welding machine. virtual welding machine-vo-1 lowerthird2line:school recognized for work in stem manly, ia it acts like a real welding machine - and can teach students the proper techniques for differnt types of metals. this week - iowa governor kim reynolds recognized the district for its efforst to invest in the fields of science... technology... engineering... and math. caden kelley has used the machine in class - and says it is helpful for those who want to take a shot at a career in welding.xxx virtual welding machine-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cayden kelley junior, central springs high school "you're looking into little goggles instead of actually seeing something, but once you get used to it, you really figure out the placement of your hand to make a much better weld than what i would if i was just out there messing around." according to the u-s bureau for labor statistics - the job field for welders is expected to grow at a rate of 6 percent until about 20- 26. /
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
