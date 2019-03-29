Clear
Hotel construction finishes up

Detours around the new Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester will soon be a thing of the past.

traffic is about to ease up just a bit in downtown rochester. that comes as the new hilton hotel gets set to open its doors. downtown expansion-vo-1 lowerthird2line:construction wrapping up downtown rochester, mn the grand opening for the lavish 20 story building is set for april 16th. roads have been blocked off in the area during the last 2 years of construction. detours have caused no small amount of inconvenience for people who travel the area frequently. one resident says it's been frustrating.xxx downtown expansion-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sam jaquith rochester, mn "i'm not fond of the construction as far as detours delays parking and this nature but the construction itself prosperity is good." this is just one of the 9 destination medical center projects that will be opening this year.
