Speech to Text for Albert Lea Areas Schools named Best in the Nation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the albert lea area school district is being recoginized as one of the best in the nation when it comes to their music program. the district is a "best communities for music education" recipient...chos en by the namm foundation. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox shows us how the district is hitting a high note.xxx music education-llpkg-1 music education-llpkg-2 i'm here at albert lea high school where music here seems to energize students and the community. i got a first hand lesson from a teacher here about what makes music here thrive. nat: music playing music education-llpkg-4 for these soon to be high school graduates...musi c is something they look forward to every day. nat: music music education-llpkg-3 positive and welcoming it really makes a difference. its not like you wake up and regret coing here everyday this is probably one of the best parts of my day is going here and having fun playing something different everyday. music education-llpkg-5 vo:morgan bjorklund and grant herfindahl have been apart of band since sixth grade. it's something you can do throughout your lifetime so it's a great thing to have. albert lea areas schools s being recognized as one of the best in the nation for music education...beati ng out hundreds of districts throughout the country for the best communities for music education award. music education-llpkg-6 albert lea is pretty good, we have things that they dont have in other communities.and we have some of the other things that other metro schools don't even have. music education-llpkg-7 programs like orchestra, community music education and piano...where music director diane heaney gave me a quick lesson. nat: piano playing...there you go vo: she tells me what set's albert lea shools apart for music ed is the passion from students and staff. sot: i wasn't sure i was going to be a teacher but i think i found my calling. sot: our love for music and the teachers that we have here show how great it is and the amazing things you can do with it. vo:national recognition for students and staff who put their soul into the craft they love. nat: music. reporting in albert lea jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / albert lea area schools is one of about six- hundred districts across the country receiving this recognition. / next