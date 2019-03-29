Speech to Text for North Iowa Bulls watch party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

everyone was able to make it to chicago for the bulls opening game in the frazier cup ááluckily, the blue herion held a watch party. everyone decked outáá ringing their bells ready for a bulls "w". winning would not only mean the bulls play tomorrow but also some fans heading to all the fans are rillde up the bulls are excited the other teams are rilled up there are fights mixed reactions. so lets see if vladmir will be heading to chicago... first period, bulls on the attack, matt rozman gets around the defense and scores. north iowa gets on the board, then in the second period, nick johnson's pass is deflected but jack giddings is there for the one timer. another goal and you hear the cowbells. but the nordiques offense was just too good. valeri rykov with the beautiful goal. lewiston auburn wins