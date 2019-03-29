Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking a Cool Down for the Weekend

Tracking a Cool Down for the Weekend

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Tracking a Cool Down for the Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we have a very interesting forecast for today, one that will start the area off with sunny skies this morning but it won't take long to get clouds moving in from the west. for the afternoon, skies will become partly sunny for north iowa, meaning there will be more clods than sun, with partly cloudy skies for southern minnesota, or a mix of sun and clouds. rain showers today will move through about a county south of hancock, cerro gordo, and floyd counties, so today's forecast is dry but it will be very close. highs will be in the middle to upper 40's thanks to a persistent north wind. a cold front will swing through tonight delivering mostly cloudy skies and a stronger northwest wind that will last into saturday. even though the clouds will clear early to start the weekend leading to sunny skies, highs saturday will be in the upper 30's and lower 40's thanks to that wind. we may even fall to the upper teens saturday night. we start to warm for sunday with middle 40's for highs along with mostly sunny skies. there will be a very small chance for a few sprinkles/flake s late sunday evening. for monday we continue to see a warm up to the upper 40's with partly sunny skies and a rain chance on monday night. for tuesday and pretty much the rest of the week, we will have highs in the lower to mid 50's. our greatest chance for rain will come on wednesday through thursday. today: mostly sunny am/becoming partly cloudy (s mn) to partly sunny (n ia)/rain stays mostly south. highs: mid to
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cooling down heading into the weekend with glancing rain chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Cool Down for the Weekend

Image

Twins fans have high hopes on Opening Day

Image

Can redemption confusion

Image

Highlights: North Iowa vs Lewiston Auburn in the Fraser Cup

Image

Forfeiture bills

Image

Housing opportunities

Image

Facebook banning white nationalists

Image

Neighborhood awarded two grants

Image

Neighborhood wins grants for new signage and trees

Image

Dodgeball for a Cause

Community Events