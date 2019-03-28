Speech to Text for Twins fans have high hopes on Opening Day

here to stay. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland is in minneapolis for twins opening day. "that's right it's the most wonderful day of the year to be a baseball fan, opening day is finally here and i'm ready, t.c. bear is ready, everyone is ready as the twins take on the indians at a sold out target field, now before i go behind me and grab myself a hotdog through those gates i got the chance to ask you the fans your thoughts on the upcoming twins season." rochester resident brad vaught is just one of the many fans excited for this upcoming season. twins faithful lined up ready to pack the stands. from owatonna..... twins rule... to north iowa "leland iowa", many were optomistic about the new campaign. "i think they're gonna be good, i think they're gonna be good." "i think they'll do well i think they'll probably be above five hundred." "i think they have a chance at winning the division." others were hoping the fans were minnesota nice. "it's a lot of twins fans, a lot more than normal, so i'm hoping i can get through without getting harassed too much." a familiar face is gone from the twins. super: fans get excited for opening day this is the first opening day without joe mauer in more than 15 years. "it won't be the same without seeing him out there, but i think they did a good job adding some guys." fans ranged from those enjoying their first opening day, to those who've seen a game or two. "we've been here on my birthday, labor day... we had a great time, got on the big screen... got on the kiss cam." so what would the final score be? "3 to 2 twins" "5 to 3 twins" "i think the twins will win 5 to 2" "4 to 3, cleveland winning" it's a great day to be a twins