Speech to Text for Can redemption confusion

the thirty year old bottle law in the state of iowa allows for redemption centers to essentially earn one cent per can that is donated. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding outááit's not easy for some of those centers to actually get their hands on that money.xxx on the scene natural sound jeff germundson opened the worth county redemption center two months ago and he. natural sound has a lot of cans. natural sound my dog and would be out walking around and we'd pick up 2,3,4 cans now i'm picking up 40 some days i just thought somebody had to do some about it each one of these plastic bottles is worth five cents according to the state of iowa. when people bring bottles to germundson he pays them four cents. germundson says bottlers are then supposed to pay him at least six cents for each bottle he collects, sorts and turns over to them. germundson is looking to turn at least a two cent profit on every container he collects. my problem is all the budweiser not following the law they don't pay i called a bunch of those corporate giants. coca cola was the only company to offer an explanation. we don't pay the five cents when you go to the store and you purchased the product that's where you pay the deposit or how much it is in your state clearly the math isn't working out for germundson. on the one handááá he's offering his fellow hawkeyes a penny less than they are entitled to for each container. on the other handáááá the big corporations aren't paying germundson anything. the worth county attorney has advised the manly police chief to start an investigation. for this partááá the chief suggests germundson hire a lawyer and pursue a civil case to collect the money he belives he is owed. attorney joel yunek practices law in mason cityááá and doubts going to court will payoff for germundson. how much does it cost for you for an hourá 250 dollars. even if he were to winááá germundson would remain responsible for his own attorney fees. stillááá he's not about to give up. i believe in it i just need to they just need to do their part i'm doing my part they need to do their part that's all i ask for germundson says he won't be closing under iowa codeááá company or redemption center does need to pay their customers back the five cent deposit in full or face criminal penalties. they can also be withdrawn from any iowa department of natural resoruces issued approvals if found breaking the law.///