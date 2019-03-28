Clear
Highlights: North Iowa vs Lewiston Auburn in the Fraser Cup

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

lets see if vladmir will be heading to chicago... first period, bulls on the attack, matt rozman gets around the defense and scores. north iowa gets on the board, then in the second period, nick johnson's pass is deflected but jack giddings is there for the one timer. another goal and you hear the cowbells. but the nordiques offense was just too good. valeri rykov with the beautiful goal. lewiston auburn wins
