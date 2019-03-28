Speech to Text for Highlights: North Iowa vs Lewiston Auburn in the Fraser Cup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lets see if vladmir will be heading to chicago... first period, bulls on the attack, matt rozman gets around the defense and scores. north iowa gets on the board, then in the second period, nick johnson's pass is deflected but jack giddings is there for the one timer. another goal and you hear the cowbells. but the nordiques offense was just too good. valeri rykov with the beautiful goal. lewiston auburn wins