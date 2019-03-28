Speech to Text for Forfeiture bills

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten... two bills are making their way through both the house and senate that could impact law enforcement in minnesota. they would restructure minnesota's forfeiture laws by restricting law enforcement agencies' abilities to participate in federal forfeiture... and some area agency leaders aren't happy about it. kimt news 3's isabella basco heard both sides of the argument and has the story now. isabella? live katie and george... olmsted county sheriff kevin togerson is insisting if these bills pass... it could tear communities and families apart. but one attorney says that's hardly when i met with freeborn county sheriff kurt freitag, he echoed the sentiment of sheriff torgerson regarding the forfeiture bills. "if we scrap the whole thing altogether... and we allow criminals, drug dealers and those who drive impaired continually... we allow them to have these proceeds. we are basically reáinvesting into their criminal activity." freitag wants forfeture laws to remain intact. he recalls a small windfall following the arrest of a drug suspect carrying 26á thousand dollars in cash. "we seized the cash subject to forefeiture. his wife filed an appeal and was able to show that 26á thousand dollars was not illegally obtained. she gave it to us, she gave us proof. within 2 weeks, we had a check in their hands. they got their money back." institute for justice attorney lee mcgrath doesn't believe forfeiture is the way to fund law enforcement. "they shouldn't do it by themselves. they shouldn't be engaged in selfáfunding. that gives a horrible perception that law enforcement is focused in on only going after crimes that have a financial component to it." mcgrath says the current forfeiture protocol is unacceptable "no one who is acquitted of a crime should lose their property and once the bills go through the house and senate... they will make their way to the floor of each chamber. reporting live in rochester.. isabella basco... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the institute for justice reports law enforcement agencies get to keep 90 percent of all forfeiture proceeds. /// rochester's kim norton