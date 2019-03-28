Clear
Housing opportunities

Some developers are coming together to talk about building in SE Minnesota.

the law./// destination medical center... or dámác is bringing exponential growth to not only rochester... but its surrounding cities. now á builders are getting together to learn about residential development opportunities in those areas. rochester area builders and community economic development are teaming up to educate southern minnesota devlopers about growth in rural communities.... and what it means for housing demand. those with ceda (seedáuh) say while dámác will be setting rochester apart from other cities... it'll also benefit smaller communities á and they plan on taking full advantage of that.xxx "when dmc was announced it was a very shiny beacon for southeastern minnesota and a number of our rural communities are looking at it as an opportunity to kind of shine a little bit of that light on them." gastner (gasá ner) says this growth also sets southern minnesota apart because of the increasing need for accesible housing./// what you see on your facebook
Cooling down heading into the weekend.
