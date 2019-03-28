Clear
Facebook banning white nationalists

It comes after an attack on New Zealand Mosques.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Facebook banning white nationalists

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

social media giant facebook is taking steps toward banning extremism from its platform. facebook announced it will ban all "praise... support and representation of white nationalism and separatism." the popular platform says they've been having conversations with at least 20 civil rights groups and race relations experts on the matter. we wanted to know what you thought of the move and here is what one rochester resident had to say.xxx "as there is in every culture, there's some bad people, there's some good people. i think banning them from facebook is not the way to go about it." this comes just shortly after a terror attack in new zealand that killed 50 people. prime minister jacinda ardern praised facebook's decision and says there is still work to
Cooling down heading into the weekend.
