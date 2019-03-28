Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Neighborhood awarded two grants

Neighborhood awarded two grants

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:17 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 7:17 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Neighborhood awarded two grants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lowertown neighborhood in rochester is going to look a little different in the next few months thanks to two grants. lowertown sits between cascade creek and west silver lake drive, and that's where we find kimt news three's annalisa pardo. live she joins us live. annalisa what tyler and arielle á pretty soon here, there wiill be trees all along the road here on fourth avenue. sandy guyse was born in this neighborhood, and says that's how the street used to look before all the trees were wiped away from dutch elm disease about 30 years ago. the town will get up to 25 trees along the street. guyse says the beauty of the them will match the beauty of the people in the neighborhood, and just having it... neighborly. just a neighborly area. the neighborhood still needs to work on where exactly each tree will go, but they are scheduled to start planting may 11th. live in the neighborhood also won a oneáthousand dollar grant to get signage. they hope by the end of summer to have signs on top of street signs letting people know they are in the "lowertown" part of rochester.
Mason City
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Cooling down heading into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Neighborhood awarded two grants

Image

Neighborhood wins grants for new signage and trees

Image

Dodgeball for a Cause

Image

Death investigation involving Rochester Police Department

Image

Tracking a Weekend Cool Down

Image

Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box

Image

Public Health director takes retirement

Image

Clear Creek Elementary School takes part in 'Project Lead the Way'

Image

Eviction Clinic in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea and Austin receives honor

Community Events