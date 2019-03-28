Speech to Text for Neighborhood awarded two grants

the lowertown neighborhood in rochester is going to look a little different in the next few months thanks to two grants. lowertown sits between cascade creek and west silver lake drive, and that's where we find kimt news three's annalisa pardo. live she joins us live. annalisa what tyler and arielle á pretty soon here, there wiill be trees all along the road here on fourth avenue. sandy guyse was born in this neighborhood, and says that's how the street used to look before all the trees were wiped away from dutch elm disease about 30 years ago. the town will get up to 25 trees along the street. guyse says the beauty of the them will match the beauty of the people in the neighborhood, and just having it... neighborly. just a neighborly area. the neighborhood still needs to work on where exactly each tree will go, but they are scheduled to start planting may 11th. live in the neighborhood also won a oneáthousand dollar grant to get signage. they hope by the end of summer to have signs on top of street signs letting people know they are in the "lowertown" part of rochester.