Neighborhood wins grants for new signage and trees

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 6:57 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 24á if you're driving in rochester, you could see some new signs popping up in the lowertown neighborhood. that's because the neighborhood, which is in between cascade creek and west silver lake drive north east, just won a grant from "rá neighbors." a resource for different areas within the city. mary idso (i'dá so) lives in lowertown and is speará heading the effort to reá brand the neighborhood. she says the 1á thousand dollar grant will pay for street sign toppers to let people know they're in lowertown. neighborhoods in rochester have a flavor shall i say. and so, i think it's just a real sense of community when you bring that together and people kind of begin to know what is in lowertown and kind of what we stand for. the neighborhood hopes to have the signage
