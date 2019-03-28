Speech to Text for Dodgeball for a Cause

accomplishmen ts that she's already made since being sworn in and her hopes and plans for the future of rochester. that event wiill be held at 125 live and it starts at 7. reporting in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 we're cntinuing our coverage of a new year's crash that hurt 10 people in winnebago county. it happened about 5 miles from forest city... south of county road aá 42 on 120th avenue. this weekend community members will be raising money for one of the victims' families./// the annual iá jag dodgeball tournament fundraiser á is set for this saturday at mason city high school. proceeds from the tournament will benefit the families of crash victim maya barrientes... as well as jordon roggeman (rahgáuhámin) who has been dealing with treatment for leukemia. iájag members brooklynne graff and trayvontae lewis are active participants á saying it's a unique way to help raise funds. xxx "it's a community thing. we're a close community, so doing stuff like that, it gets the community involved, and it brings more to the outcome." there still is time to get a team together for the tournament á it's 40 bucks per team á and competitions are divided into different grade levels... starting at 5th grade. the fun kicks off at 10 at the high school gym./// it's