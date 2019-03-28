Speech to Text for Death investigation involving Rochester Police Department

working our sources on a developing story. a man is dead after a physical struggle with rochester police. overnight. developing story an officer pulled a man over in the cub foods parking lot. during the traffic stop á there was a physical struggle.. and as that struggle ended... the man became unresponsive. kimt news 3's annalise johnson spoke to witnesses today. annalise á what are people telling you? katie á george á i'm here at the cub food where it all happened. this morning á i spoke to a man who watched the scene from his window. he noticed the initial traffic stop á and saw other police cars respond quickly once the officer called for back up. i also spoke to multiple other witnesses on social media. most of the people i spoke with declined to be on camera á but one man who was at cub foods when the incident happened is walking me through what he saw. "i pulled up to the parking lot when they were first pulling him over." i spoke by phone with a witness who asked to remain anonymous. he says he was on the scene last night. "i went inside the store. by the time i came out, before i could even start recording, there was about 6 police officer struggling with the man." that's when the witness says he heard something that sounded like a taser á but wasn't able to get a good look. "all i could see was them struggling with him and then i heard them discharge the taser about 3 times." in a news conference this morning á rochester police chief james franklin said no weapon was used á but the chief wouldn't say if a taser fits his definition of a weapon. "preliminary investigation indicates that officers did not use weapons in apprehending the subject." once the man was in custody á police say he became unresponsive. "and i heard one of the officers yell it, he's not breathing, he's not breathing." police and the witness say lifesaving efforts began. "doing cpr on the man but he wasn't responsive." efforts to revive the man continued as the man was transported by ambulance. "that's when one of the officers started asking if we had recorded or anything and i just decided to leave then." another witness i spoke to says she saw the end of the incident á and that life saving efforts continued after the man was inside the ambulance. the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension is now investigating what happened. i reached out to the bca this afternoon á and they tell me that more information will be available once officers have been interviewed. as of 2 pm á that had not yet happened. as for the man who died... he is being examined by the southern minnesota regional medical examiners officer. the bca tells me that examination could be complete as early as today. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the officers involved were wearing body cameras á and that footage was given to the bácáa. those involved officers are on adminstrative leave.///