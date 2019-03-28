Speech to Text for Tracking a Weekend Cool Down

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 temperatures remain limited due to northern winds and an abundance of cloud cover. some of us have been seeing a few spotty showers as well as a small band continues to move through parts of the area. this band will leave us come this evening and we'll finish our thursday off on a drier, but partly to mostly cloudy, note. temperatures will fall near 30 with winds coming in from the north northeast. our end of the week cool down will continue into a friday with some of us looking at more sunshine than others - the further north you are, the more sun you'll see. a small chance for rain remains for north iowa through friday due to a southern passing system. temperatures will stay below 50. the weekend will be sunny with highs from the upper 30s to middle 40s and stronger winds for saturday. sunshine will continue into the work week as temperatures recover into the 50s for monday. we see another small chance for rain on a partly sunny tuesday with temps popping back up into the upper 50s. tonight: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: near 30. winds: north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday: mix of sun & clouds. highs: upper 40s. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: upper 20s. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 20 mph. thank you sara. / osterholm