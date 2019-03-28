Speech to Text for Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box

are looking to find the owner of a missing watch in a prescription medication drop off box in austin. watch found in drug deposit box-vo-1 watch found in drug deposit box-vo-2 mower county sheriff steve sandvick tells k-i-m-t he was empting the box when he found this watch inside a bag containing prescription drugs that had been turned in. he says he knew the watch didn't belong... and believes it could have sentimental value. he's hoping the watch can be returned to its owner.xxx watch found in drug deposit box-sot-1 watch found in drug deposit box-sot-2 wanted to make sure a family wanted it assuming it belongs to a mom or grandmom or something. to make sure the watch is claimed by its rightful owner... deputies will ask whoever comes to pick it up to identify the two prescriptons that were found with it. / we have a