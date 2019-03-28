Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police say weapons weren't used when man died after 'physical struggle' with Rochester officers Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box

The Mower County Sheriff's Office believes the watch was accidentally turned in alongside some old prescriptions.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are looking to find the owner of a missing watch in a prescription medication drop off box in austin. watch found in drug deposit box-vo-1 watch found in drug deposit box-vo-2 mower county sheriff steve sandvick tells k-i-m-t he was empting the box when he found this watch inside a bag containing prescription drugs that had been turned in. he says he knew the watch didn't belong... and believes it could have sentimental value. he's hoping the watch can be returned to its owner.xxx watch found in drug deposit box-sot-1 watch found in drug deposit box-sot-2 wanted to make sure a family wanted it assuming it belongs to a mom or grandmom or something. to make sure the watch is claimed by its rightful owner... deputies will ask whoever comes to pick it up to identify the two prescriptons that were found with it. / we have a
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Cooling down heading into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box

Image

Public Health director takes retirement

Image

Clear Creek Elementary School takes part in 'Project Lead the Way'

Image

Eviction Clinic in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea and Austin receives honor

Image

Investigation continues into Rochester death involving police

Image

Tracking Cooler Temperatures Into the Weekend

Image

Man dies after 'physical struggle' with Rochester police

Image

Iowa ready for Sweet 16 showdown

Image

NIACC softball team wins pair

Community Events