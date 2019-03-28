Clear
Public Health director takes retirement

Ron Olsterholm was hired by Cerro Gordo County in 1988 before the public health department was established.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Public Health director takes retirement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a longtime leader in health care is retiring in north iowa. cerro gordo county department of public health director ron osterholm's last day is tomorrow. osterholm retires-vo-1 lowerthird2line:public health director to retire mason city, ia he announced his plans to retire last may. when he started in 19-88... he was in charge of improving environmental regulations in the county. back then - the public health department didn't even exist yet. under his watch... the department was established and became public health ready in the late 19-90's. last year - they received accreditation from the public health accreditation board. when asked what moment would define his career... he says it's hard to choose just one.xxx osterholm retires-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ron osterholm director, cerro gordo co. dept. of public health "to single one thing out, it'd be too difficult because we have had a really good run of success. but we have really good staff here. this health department here is equipped with some really great skilled staff." there is a plan to name a successor... but those details are not being revealed just yet. / deputies
