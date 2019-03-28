Clear
Clear Creek Elementary School takes part in 'Project Lead the Way'

The teaching method looks to make learning a hands-on group activity.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

district is implementing a new way of learning in the classroom. lead the way program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:'project lead the way' showcase clear lake, ia it's called project lead the way...and the district is the only one in iowa that's participating in the pre-k beta program this year at clear creek elementary. the initiative allows students across all grade levels to lead with hands-on learning techniques and more teamwork. transitional kindergarten instructor lisa backhaus's class has done a few modules so far this year - and says the response from students is overwhelmingly positive.xxx lead the way program-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lisa backhaus transitional kindergarten teacher, clear creek elementary "it's just something different that you don't normally do, because it's so much hands on and it's using a lot of thinking skills for them, so they think it's great." in addition - clear lake middle and high schoolers are also participating in the program. districts in both minnesota and iowa take part in the program in some form. /

