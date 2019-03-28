Speech to Text for Clear Creek Elementary School takes part in 'Project Lead the Way'

district is implementing a new way of learning in the classroom. It's called project lead the way...and the district is the only one in iowa that's participating in the pre-k beta program this year at clear creek elementary. the initiative allows students across all grade levels to lead with hands-on learning techniques and more teamwork. transitional kindergarten instructor lisa backhaus's class has done a few modules so far this year - and says the response from students is overwhelmingly positive. Lisa Backhaus, transitional kindergarten teacher at Clear Creek Elementary: "it's just something different that you don't normally do, because it's so much hands on and it's using a lot of thinking skills for them, so they think it's great." In addition - clear lake middle and high schoolers are also participating in the program. districts in both minnesota and iowa take part in the program in some form.